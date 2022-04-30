X

    Fans Look Ahead at Malik Willis Replacing Ryan Tannehill for Titans After NFL Draft

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVApril 30, 2022

    Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill has a potential out in his contract in 2023, and some fans think his job with the AFC South team may be in jeopardy.

    After all, the Titans selected Liberty's Malik Willis with the No. 86 overall pick of the 2022 NFL draft Friday. That had some fans looking ahead to when the rookie may eventually take over the starting job:

    Tyler Kading @bearcub712

    TannyGod Vs Malik Willis QB battle has me feeling things

    Tadi Abedje @realTadiAbedje

    Malik Willis’ long wait comes to an end as the QB from Liberty is picked by the Titans. Even though he’s a developmental QB, Ryan Tannehill is on the hot seat!!<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Titans?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Titans</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLDraft?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLDraft</a>

    Ruby @RubyDraay

    Malik Willis is officially the best quarterback on the Titans

    CDF17 @Chrisfranco_17

    Malik Willis Will Replace Tannehill By Week 7 Watch

    Brady Hamilton @Brady_216

    Malik Willis to the Titans, I love the fit! Bad news for Tannehill though

    Bobby Johnson @JimboRacingYT

    MALIK WILLIS WILL TAKE RYAN TANNEHILL'S STARTING JOB IN 2 YEARS. MAX.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLDRAFT?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLDRAFT</a>

    That Willis was still available in the third round was particularly notable since he was part of the first-round discussion during coverage of the draft. Yet the position has taken a back seat this year with Pittsburgh's Kenny Pickett as the lone first-rounder and Cincinnati's Desmond Ridder the only other one taken before Willis.

    The Liberty product may have the highest ceiling of all of them, though, in large part because of his running ability.

    He finished his final collegiate season with 878 yards and 13 scores on the ground to go with 2,857 yards, 27 touchdowns and 12 interceptions through the air.

    It wouldn't be a surprise if the Titans mixed him into wildcat packages early in his career and gradually developed him into the starter over time.

