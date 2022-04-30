Fans Look Ahead at Malik Willis Replacing Ryan Tannehill for Titans After NFL Draft

Justin Casterline/Getty Images

Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill has a potential out in his contract in 2023, and some fans think his job with the AFC South team may be in jeopardy.

After all, the Titans selected Liberty's Malik Willis with the No. 86 overall pick of the 2022 NFL draft Friday. That had some fans looking ahead to when the rookie may eventually take over the starting job:

That Willis was still available in the third round was particularly notable since he was part of the first-round discussion during coverage of the draft. Yet the position has taken a back seat this year with Pittsburgh's Kenny Pickett as the lone first-rounder and Cincinnati's Desmond Ridder the only other one taken before Willis.

The Liberty product may have the highest ceiling of all of them, though, in large part because of his running ability.

He finished his final collegiate season with 878 yards and 13 scores on the ground to go with 2,857 yards, 27 touchdowns and 12 interceptions through the air.

It wouldn't be a surprise if the Titans mixed him into wildcat packages early in his career and gradually developed him into the starter over time.