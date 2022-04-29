X

    Panthers Legend Steve Smith Says He Doesn't Want Carolina to Trade for Baker Mayfield

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIApril 30, 2022

    Carolina Panthers legend and NFL Network analyst Steve Smith Sr. does not want his former team to trade for Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield.

    He made his feelings clear on the matter in a tweet soon after the second round of the NFL draft began Friday.

    Steve Smith Sr. @CutToIt

    What I'm hearing is not making me feel good.... my stomach hurts 😫 <a href="https://t.co/lUqH95u7Tt">pic.twitter.com/lUqH95u7Tt</a>

    "I hear the Carolina Panthers, I'm on set, are gonna make a move for Baker Mayfield," Smith said. "My reaction if they do, "No!"

    Smith emphatically screamed no, so it's obvious where he stands.

    However, the Panthers are in the market for a quarterback, general manager Scott Fitterer told reporters in his predraft press conference, and Mayfield seems like an obvious match for multiple reasons.

        

