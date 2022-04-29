Michigan's Hunter Dickinson Slams 'Coward' Mark Adams in Deleted Tweets

Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Michigan center Hunter Dickinson called out Texas Tech coach Mark Adams for allegedly holding back the transfer of Terrence Shannon Jr. in since-deleted tweets:

Shannon spent three years at Texas Tech before announcing his intention to transfer this offseason. Despite taking a visit to Michigan, the guard instead announced Friday he will transfer to Illinois:

Dickinson alleges that Adams prevented Shannon from taking summer classes that would have allowed him to graduate before transferring, as Zach Shaw of 247Sports further explained.

Shannon still managed a transfer to a Big Ten school instead of returning to Texas Tech.

The rising senior with averages of 11.0 points and 3.6 rebounds during his collegiate career is expected to be an impact player. The 6'6" guard shot 38.4 percent from three-point range last season and contributed to a defense that ranked No. 1 in the nation in efficiency, per KenPom.

He started all three NCAA tournament games to help the Red Raiders reach the Sweet 16.

David Cobb of CBS Sports listed Shannon as the No. 3 transfer available this offseason.

It represents a major boost for an Illinois squad looking to improve upon back-to-back second-round exits.

Michigan could have also benefitted from the addition of Shannon after losing guards Eli Brooks and DeVante' Jones.

Dickinson still gives the Wolverines a shot at contention in the Big Ten after his surprise return amid NBA draft buzz.

"If you would’ve said at the beginning of the year, asked me if I would’ve come back for another year, I would’ve told you, no way," Dickinson said on the Defend The Block podcast (h/t Clayton Sayfie of On3). "But I think with NIL, that door definitely opened it up for me to come back, and I’m really happy and excited for another year under Coach Howard."

The center was hoping for more help alongside him, but Michigan must instead look for other options in the transfer portal.