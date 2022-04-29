Jalen Hurts Asked Eagles to Pursue A.J. Brown Trade, Howie Roseman Says

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

On the heels of their stunning move to acquire A.J. Brown from the Tennessee Titans, Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts was apparently one of the driving forces behind the deal.

Speaking to NFL Network's James Palmer, general manager Howie Roseman said Hurts has been "whispering" in the ear of Eagles management about acquiring the star wide receiver.

Philadelphia sent picks No. 18 and 101 in the 2022 NFL draft to the Tennessee Titans in exchange for Brown.

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Eagles signed Brown to a four-year, $100 million contract extension with $57 million guaranteed.

It wasn't a secret that Brown, who was entering the final season of his rookie contract, wanted a new deal. He is only going to count $3.99 million against the cap in 2022 before his extension kicks in.

Despite Brown's stance on wanting a new contract, Titans general manager Jon Robinson attempted to quiet any speculation that the 24-year-old would be traded.

"I do not foresee that happening," Robinson told reporters on April 21.

The market for wide receivers has exploded this offseason. Davante Adams signed the then-richest deal for a wideout in NFL history (five years, $141.25 million) after being traded to the Las Vegas Raiders.

Tyreek Hill surpassed Adams' deal in average annual salary when he signed a four-year, $120 million extension with the Miami Dolphins after being traded by the Kansas City Chiefs.

Stefon Diggs got a four-year, $104 million extension from the Buffalo Bills.

Per Spotrac, Hill, Adams, Brown and Diggs are now four of the five highest-paid wide receivers by average annual salary thanks to their new contracts. DeAndre Hopkins of the Arizona Cardinals ranks third on the list at $27.25 million.

Brown joins an Eagles receiving group that also includes DeVonta Smith and Zach Pascal. Philadelphia hasn't had a wide receiver break the 1,000-yard barrier since Jeremy Maclin in 2014. (Tight end Zach Ertz had 1,163 yards in 2018.)

It's not hard to figure out why Hurts would have pushed the Eagles to acquire Brown. The Ole Miss alum has established himself as one of the best wide receivers in the NFL through his first three seasons. He had 2,995 receiving yards and 24 touchdowns on 185 receptions in 43 games with the Titans.

After making the playoffs last season with a 9-8 record, the Eagles are surrounding Hurts with big-play weapons on the outside to make things easier on him as a passer. He threw for 3,144 yards and 16 touchdown passes in 2021.