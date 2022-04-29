Rob Gronkowski Says He's Still Undecided About NFL Future

AP Photo/Jason Behnken

Future Hall of Fame tight end Rob Gronkowski said he still hasn't made a decision about whether he'll play during the 2022 NFL season.

Gronk told TMZ Sports in an interview released Friday he's enjoying the offseason but won't rule out a return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to continue his longtime partnership with legendary quarterback Tom Brady.

"We'll see," Gronk said. "I'm staying in shape a little bit. So, we'll see if I don't get too out of shape either. That won't be good for me."

Once Brady announced the end of his short-lived retirement in mid-March, it seemed like Gronkowski's return to the Bucs was a mere formality.

That wasn't the case, as it appears the five-time Pro Bowl selection is genuinely on the fence about whether to continue his NFL career. He previously skipped the 2019 season with the New England Patriots before linking back up with Brady in Tampa for 2020.

Gronkowski remained productive for the Bucs last season. He recorded 55 catches for 802 yards and six touchdowns across 12 games, earning a solid 79.5 overall grade from Pro Football Focus.

So there's little doubt about whether the 32-year-old (33 in May) University of Arizona product can play at a high level, but he sounds uncertain about whether he wants to endure the rigors of another NFL season.

Gronkowski was in Las Vegas, which is hosting the NFL draft, to host the "Gronk Beach" event Friday night and joked that could spark his return.

"Gronk Beach may be the party that gets me back to football," he told TMZ. "Someone's going to throw me a pass on stage, I'll probably catch it, and be like, 'Man, I miss football.'"

It's worth noting Gronk is a free agent, so he's free to sign with any team, but it would qualify as a significant surprise if he comes back to play somewhere besides Tampa.

His partnership with Brady has led to him winning four Super Bowl rings, and the duo would have a real shot at another one this season, in part thanks to playing in the NFC, which looks like the weaker conference on paper.

Gronkowski is still a strong bet to eventually return, but it's clear he's going to take him time making that decision, potentially waiting for offseason team activities to end before signing a contract.