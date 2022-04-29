Miami's Isaiah Wong Plans to Transfer If NIL Compensation Demands Aren't Met

Isaiah Vazquez/NCAA Photos via Getty Images

Isaiah Wong's future at the University of Miami is uncertain due to compensation from his name, image and likeness deal.

Speaking to ESPN's Jeff Borzello and Jonathan Givony, Wong's NIL agent, Adam Papas, said Wong will enter the transfer portal if his NIL compensation isn't increased.

"If Isaiah and his family don't feel that the NIL number meets their expectations they will be entering the transfer portal tomorrow, while maintaining his eligibility in the NBA draft and going through the draft process," Papas said.

Papas pointed to the deals incoming Miami players are getting as the basis of his argument.

"Isaiah would like to stay at Miami," Papas explained. "He had a great season leading his team to the Elite Eight. He has seen what incoming Miami Hurricane basketball players are getting in NIL and would like his NIL to reflect that he was a team leader of an Elite Eight team."

Givony and Borzello noted that Florida state law prohibits schools from being involved in NIL deals, with Papas telling them he's not talking directly to Miami's coaching staff.

Per Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, billionaire John Ruiz "has become perhaps the most significant person in Miami Hurricanes athletics" because of his willingness to sign more than 100 active athletes for the school to marketing deals promoting two companies, Cigarette Racing and LifeWallet.

Ruiz tweeted after Nijel Pack announced he was transferring from Kansas State to Miami that he signed the 20-year-old guard to an NIL deal worth $800,000 over two years and included a car.

David Cobb of CBS Sports ranked Pack as the No. 2 player in the transfer portal after he was named to the All-Big 12 first team and made 43.6 percent of his three-point attempts at Kansas State last season.

In response to Wong's desire for a new NIL deal, Ruiz told Givony that the third-year sophomore "is under contract" and he doesn't intend to renegotiate.

It hasn't been announced what Wong's NIL deal with Ruiz is worth. The deadline for players to enter the transfer portal and remain eligible to play next season is May 1.

Wong finished second on the Hurricanes in scoring average with 15.3 points per game in 2021-22. He was named to the All-ACC third team in each of the past two seasons.

He has declared for the NBA draft while maintaining his eligibility. He wasn't listed in Jonathan Wasserman's top-50 big board for Bleacher Report in February.

Miami went 26-11 last season, the third-most wins in a single season in school history. It was a No. 2 seed in the NCAA tournament and advanced to the Elite Eight before losing to Kansas.