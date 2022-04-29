A.J. Brown Tells Titans Fans That Eagles Trade Wasn't His Fault in Deleted Tweet

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

The Philadelphia Eagles acquired Tennessee Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown in a draft-day trade and promptly gave him a four-year, $100 million extension, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Soon after the news broke, Brown posted a since-deleted tweet addressing Titans fans, per Paul Kuharsky of OutKick 360.

Brown played in Tennessee for three seasons and had 63 catches for 869 yards and five touchdowns last year.

Brown later sent a follow-up tweet to Titans fans:

As far as why Brown is out of town, Titans general manager Jon Robinson offered an explanation in his post-round press conference:

Brown had one year left on his rookie deal entering this season. Now he's getting a fat nine-figure contract a la superstar wideouts in the Las Vegas Raiders' Davante Adams and the Miami Dolphins' Tyreek Hill.

The Eagles' big win is a tough loss for the Titans, although they added reinforcements by selecting Arkansas wideout Treylon Burks with the No. 18 pick acquired from the Eagles. They also have the No. 35 overall selection and can double-dip at wideout if they so choose.