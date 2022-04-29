Aaron Rodgers Thinks Packers Are in Mix for Deebo Samuel, But 49ers Won't Trade to GB

Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images

The Green Bay Packers traded Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders this offseason and then chose not to select a wide receiver with either of their two first-round picks during the 2022 NFL draft on Thursday.

Yet Aaron Rodgers had his mind on another game-changing pass-catcher.

"There's some veteran guys out there that I think could be possibilities," he said during a discussion with the Pat McAfee Show. " … I feel like we've been in the mix, but does San Fran wants to trade Deebo Samuel to us?"

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.