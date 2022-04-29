Lewis Cine Drafted by Vikings: Minnesota’s Updated Depth Chart After Round 1

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

With the No. 32 pick in the 2022 NFL draft, the Minnesota Vikings opted to improve their secondary by selecting Georgia Bulldogs safety Lewis Cine.

Here's a look at Minnesota's updated defensive depth chart:

LDE: Harrison Phillips, Jaylen Twyman, T.J. Smith

NT: Dalvin Tomlinson, Jordon Scott, TY McGill

DT: Armon Watts, James Lynch, Jullian Taylor

OLB: Za'Darius Smith, D.J. Wonnum, Janarius Robinson

ILB: Jordan Hicks, Troy Dye, Chazz Surratt

ILB: Eric Kendricks, Blake Lynch, Ryan Connelly, Tuf Borland

OLB: Danielle Hunter, Kenny Willekes, Patrick Jones II

LCB: Patrick Peterson, Nate Hairston, Harrison Hand

SS: Harrison Smith, Josh Metellus

FS: Camryn Bynum, Lewis Cine, Myles Dorn

RCB: Cameron Dantzler, Kris Boyd, Tye Smith

SCB: Chandon Sullivan, Parry Nickerson



