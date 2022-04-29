Lewis Cine Drafted by Vikings: Minnesota’s Updated Depth Chart After Round 1

Lewis Cine Drafted by Vikings: Minnesota’s Updated Depth Chart After Round 1April 29, 2022
With the No. 32 pick in the 2022 NFL draft, the Minnesota Vikings opted to improve their secondary by selecting Georgia Bulldogs safety Lewis Cine.
Here's a look at Minnesota's updated defensive depth chart:
LDE: Harrison Phillips, Jaylen Twyman, T.J. Smith
NT: Dalvin Tomlinson, Jordon Scott, TY McGill
DT: Armon Watts, James Lynch, Jullian Taylor
OLB: Za'Darius Smith, D.J. Wonnum, Janarius Robinson
ILB: Jordan Hicks, Troy Dye, Chazz Surratt
ILB: Eric Kendricks, Blake Lynch, Ryan Connelly, Tuf Borland
OLB: Danielle Hunter, Kenny Willekes, Patrick Jones II
LCB: Patrick Peterson, Nate Hairston, Harrison Hand
SS: Harrison Smith, Josh Metellus
FS: Camryn Bynum, Lewis Cine, Myles Dorn
RCB: Cameron Dantzler, Kris Boyd, Tye Smith
SCB: Chandon Sullivan, Parry Nickerson
This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.
