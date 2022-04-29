X

    Lewis Cine Drafted by Vikings: Minnesota’s Updated Depth Chart After Round 1

    Erin WalshApril 29, 2022

    With the No. 32 pick in the 2022 NFL draft, the Minnesota Vikings opted to improve their secondary by selecting Georgia Bulldogs safety Lewis Cine. 

    Here's a look at Minnesota's updated defensive depth chart:

    LDE: Harrison Phillips, Jaylen Twyman, T.J. Smith

    NT: Dalvin Tomlinson, Jordon Scott, TY McGill

    DT: Armon Watts, James Lynch, Jullian Taylor

    OLB: Za'Darius Smith, D.J. Wonnum, Janarius Robinson

    ILB: Jordan Hicks, Troy Dye, Chazz Surratt

    ILB: Eric Kendricks, Blake Lynch, Ryan Connelly, Tuf Borland

    OLB: Danielle Hunter, Kenny Willekes, Patrick Jones II

    LCB: Patrick Peterson, Nate Hairston, Harrison Hand

    SS: Harrison Smith, Josh Metellus

    FS: Camryn Bynum, Lewis Cine, Myles Dorn

    RCB: Cameron Dantzler, Kris Boyd, Tye Smith

    SCB: Chandon Sullivan, Parry Nickerson

