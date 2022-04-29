A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, Jalen Hurts Fantasy Outlook After Eagles' Trade

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

The Philadelphia Eagles acquired wide receiver A.J. Brown from the Tennessee Titans in a draft-day trade on Thursday.

With the deal, Brown received a four-year extension worth $100 million ($57 million guaranteed), per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The Eagles now have one of the most dynamic passing trios in all of football, with Brown and wideout Devonta Smith working with quarterback Jalen Hurts.

The Brown trade is a huge fantasy win for everyone involved from a fantasy perspective.

Smith excelled last year as a rookie, recording 64 catches for 916 yards and five touchdowns as the Eagles' No. 1 target.

With Brown now in the mix to take some attention away from Smith, the ex-Alabama star could be in line to make some serious damage. He's a clear WR2 in fantasy football next year, with the ability to creep into WR1 territory.

Brown has a 17-game average of 73 catches, 1,184 yards and nine touchdowns over his three-year career. Needless to say, he's an absolute star who should clearly be in WR1 territory next year. There's already built-in chemistry with Hurts, too, as the two are close.

Plus, Hurts and Brown's strengths match, as Nathan Jahnke of PFF noted.

Hurts ran for 784 yards and 10 touchdowns last season, so he's a dynamic force at quarterback even without considering the passing aspect. But with Brown now in the mix, he's got another massive target to throw to and should easily be in the QB1 discussion.

The bottom line is that the Eagles might have a top-five offense with the addition of Brown, and that's great news for the team's top trio fantasy-wise.