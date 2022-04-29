Hollywood Brown, 3rd-Round Pick Traded from Ravens to Cardinals for No. 23

Todd Olszewski/Getty Images

The Baltimore Ravens are parting ways with their top wide receiver to add another first-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft.

The Arizona Cardinals announced that they have acquired wideout Marquise "Hollywood" Brown and a third-round pick (No. 100) from the Ravens in exchange for the No. 23 pick.

