Lions Deliver Game Ball Dedicated to Oxford Following High School Shooting

The Detroit Lions formally delivered the game ball from their first win of the 2021 season to Oxford High School on Thursday.

Per ESPN's Eric Woodyard, former Lions vice president of communications Bill Keenist handed a box to Oxford athletic director Tony DeMare that contained the ball from their 29-27 victory over the Minnesota Vikings on Dec. 5.

"Anytime people follow through on their commitment, it shows authenticity. It shows that they're genuine," DeMare told Woodyard. "It just heightens your respect for those individuals."

The Lions were 0-10-1 heading into their game against the Vikings. Amon-Ra St. Brown caught the game-winning touchdown pass from Jared Goff as time expired.

During his post-game press conference after the win, Campbell said he was giving the game ball to "the whole Oxford community" in the wake of a Nov. 30 shooting at the school.

Four students were killed and six others were injured after a gunman opened fire inside Oxford High School in the Detroit exurb of Oxford Township, Michigan.

The accused shooter was Ethan Crumbley, a 15-year-old student at the school. His parents, James and Jennifer Crumbley, were also charged with involuntary manslaughter. They were arrested on Dec. 4 after failing to show up for their arraignment.

Oakland County Judge Kwame Rowe ruled earlier this month that Ethan Crumbley's trial date has been set for Sept. 6. He has been charged as an adult and faces 24 felony charges, including one count of terrorism causing death, seven counts of assault with intent to murder, 12 counts of felony firearm and the four premeditated murder charges.