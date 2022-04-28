NFL Trade Rumors: Texans 'Exploring' Deal for 2nd Top-10 2022 Draft Pick

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

The Houston Texans already have two first-round picks in the 2022 NFL draft, but they could try to move their second choice higher than No. 13 overall.

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Texans are "exploring" options for a second top-10 pick and could "position themselves" to trade the 13th pick for the right player if available.

The Texans' first pick is at No. 3. They acquired the 13th pick from the Cleveland Browns as part of the Deshaun Watson trade.

Given the uncertainty at the top of the draft, starting with the Jacksonville Jaguars at No. 1, it's difficult to project who might be available to the Texans with their first pick.

ESPN's Todd McShay projected LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. to Houston at No. 3, but he noted the team is "keeping its cards close to its vest," with Oregon's Kayvon Thibodeaux and North Carolina State's Ikem Ekwonu listed as potential options.

J.P. Acosta of Football Outsiders cited cornerback as the Texans' biggest need and pass-rusher as a "quiet need."

Thibodeaux and Jermaine Johnson II could fill the edge-rusher need, but both players are projected as top-10 picks in McShay's mock draft.

Houston general manager Nick Caserio has the luxury of 10 picks in this year's draft, including five of the first 80 selections. He also has additional first-round picks in 2023 and 2024 and a third-rounder in 2023 from the Watson deal.

Whatever the Texans' plan for the first round might be, they have plenty of draft capital to potentially make an aggressive move.

They have won four games in each of the past two seasons. The defense ranked 31st in yards allowed (384.4 per game), tied for 27th in sacks (32) and 27th in points allowed (26.6) in 2021.