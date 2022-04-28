Dez Bryant Talks Deebo Samuel Trade Rumors, Says 49ers Are 'a Great Place' for WR

Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM

Deebo Samuel may want a trade out of San Francisco, but Dez Bryant is reminding the disgruntled wideout that the grass isn't always greener (even if the money is).

"If we strictly talking about football, I think the 49ers is a great place for him," Bryant told TMZ Sports. "Kyle Shanahan, he is a genius. He knows how to get you the ball, and a lot of organizations don't know how to do that."

The 49ers have resisted trading Samuel despite his request, with general manager John Lynch saying he doesn't envision making a move. Tyreek Hill and Davante Adams have already landed massive new contracts after exiting their respective teams this offseason, and it's possible Samuel sees a similar route for himself.

Bryant says the 49ers should pay whatever is necessary to keep Samuel in San Francisco.

"Pay him what he wants," Bryant said. "Go ahead and pay him, because he deserves it."

While money undoubtedly plays some factor in Samuel's frustration, his role in the 49ers offense is reportedly the main issue.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported Samuel wasn't pleased with his hybrid role last season, which leaned more toward running back over the second half. Samuel had 53 carries versus 28 receptions over the second half of the regular season and carried the ball an additional 27 times against 10 receptions during the playoffs.