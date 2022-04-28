Daniel Jeremiah 2022 NFL Mock Draft 4.0: Thibodeaux to Seahawks; No QB's in Top 15

Tom Hauck/Getty Images

The Seattle Seahawks trading up to No. 10 for Oregon defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux is the headline move in the final 2022 mock draft from the NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah released Wednesday.

No quarterbacks are taken in Jeremiah's projection until the Pittsburgh Steelers select Pitt's Kenny Pickett at No. 20.

Here's a look at the first five predicted selections ahead of Thursday night's first round:

Jacksonville Jaguars: Travon Walker, DE, Georgia Detroit Lions: Aidan Hutchinson, DE, Michigan Houston Texans: Ikem "Ickey" Ekwonu, OT, NC State New York Jets: Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner, CB, Cincinnati New York Giants: Evan Neal, OT, Alabama

Thibodeaux could become one of the draft's biggest stories. A player in serious contention to go first overall when the college football season ended may end up enduring a significant slide in Round 1.

ESPN's Matt Miller reported sources from multiple interested teams came away from their interview with the edge-rusher unimpressed and described his performance in those meetings as "poor."

In addition, people close to the Oregon program told Tony Pauline of Pro Football Network that Thibodeaux "didn't play hard all the time and gave up on plays too easily."

The concerns have basically dropped him out of the No. 1 conversation, and there's a real chance he could slide outside the top 10. Jeremiah sees Seattle moving up in a trade with the New York Jets to take a chance on the defensive end's upside.

There's plenty of that, too. Thibodeaux owns an NFL-ready frame (6'4'', 254 pounds) and high-end athleticism, which gives him a chance to develop into a Pro Bowl-caliber player at the next level.

The Seahawks could find that worth the risk after finishing tied for 22nd with just 34 sacks in 2021.

Meanwhile, besides Thibodeaux, the draft's other major mystery is where the quarterbacks are going to land. There aren't any surefire superstars at the position in this year's class, so it could be a while before the first QB's name is called.

Pickett to the Steelers is the one link that's been pretty consistent. He's ready to compete right away, which is good for a Pittsburgh squad looking to replace the retired Ben Roethlisberger, and having five years of experience at Heinz Field while playing for Pitt is an added bonus.

Liberty's Malik Willis, who's the highest-upside quarterback in the class, Ole Miss' Matt Corral and Cincinnati's Desmond Ridder are also potential first-round picks. UNC's Sam Howell could be a sleeper after starting last season in the No. 1 pick conversation.

The lack of certainty across the board should make for an entertaining first round on Thursday. The draft gets underway at 8 p.m. ET.