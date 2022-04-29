FCF 2022 Week 3 Rosters, Schedule, Live Stream and Format

FCF 2022 Week 3 Rosters, Schedule, Live Stream and FormatApril 29, 2022
The second season (season v2.0) of Fan Controlled Football is rolling along into Week 3 this weekend. However, things are getting a bit more serious at this point in the season.
After having weekly redrafts to construct new rosters for the first two games, the Week 3 draft is particularly significant because all quarterbacks and skill position players will be locked into their teams for the remainder of the season. Offensive-line and defensive units will continue to be shuffled, as drafts going forward will only be two rounds starting in Week 4.
Fans hoping to check out the action in Week 3 have multiple options from FCF's long list of streaming partners. They can also get in on the play-calling by downloading the FCF App.
Here's all the information you need for Week 3, including scheduling, live-stream, format information and rosters for Saturday's games.
Week 2 Scores, Week 3 Schedule and Live Stream
Week 2 Results
Bored Ape FC 32, 8oki 14
Knights of Degen 28, Kingpins 8
Glacier Boyz 44, Zappers 6
Shoulda Been Stars 24, Beasts 6
Week 3 Schedule (all games, Saturday, April 30)
Zappers vs. Beasts: 1 p.m. ET
Bored of Ape FC vs. Kingpins: 3 p.m. ET
Shoulda Been Stars vs. Glacier Boyz: 7 p.m. ET
Knights of Degen vs. 8oki: 9 p.m. ET
Live Stream
DAZN, NBCLX, Twitch, fuboTV and the FCF App.
Season V2.0 Rules and Format
The rules of FCF are quite different from traditional American football and other indoor leagues, so it's worth a refresher even three weeks into the season.
Starting lineups consist of seven players, featuring one quarterback, three skill players (wide receivers, slot receivers and running backs) and three-man offensive lines. In weekly redrafts, quarterbacks and skill players are drafted individually, while offensive lines and defenses are taken as units.
Games are played on a 50-yard indoor field with offenses beginning on their own 10-yard line to drive 40 yards to the end zone. There are also no kicks in FCF, meaning no field goals or punts. Games are expected to fit into a one-hour window, so there's a running clock—except in the last 30 seconds of the half and overtime.
There are a slew of rules that are unique to FCF. A game's opening possession is decided by rock, paper, scissors instead of a coin toss. All extra points are two-point conversions by default, and they feature a one-on-one battle between a receiver and defensive back from the five-yard line while the quarterback has just four seconds to throw the ball.
Speaking of quarterbacks, teams are required to insert their backup signal-callers in at least one out of three possessions (barring injury). This added a little extra to think about during each weekly redraft, considering it wouldn't be wise to wait until the last round to select a backup quarterback because of how much they will be expected to play.
FCF is in the midst of a seven-week schedule, which will culminate with the playoffs and championship game.
The full season schedule, per DAZN, is as follows:
Week 3: Saturday, April 30
Week 4: Saturday, May 7
Week 5: Saturday, May 14
Week 6: Saturday, May 21
Week 7: Saturday, May 28
Playoffs: Saturday, June 4
Championship: Saturday, June 11
Week 3 Rosters
Here's a look at all eight teams for Week 3, including their team owners and starting lineups. Remember, all skill position players are now locked into their squads.
Glacier Boys: Quavo Huncho, Adin Ross, Richard Sherman and Deestroying
QB: Devlin Isadore, Chris Barrett
RB: Brycen Alleyne
SR: Andrew Jamiel, Cedric Byrd, Harrison Dreher
WR: Keyon Thomas
OL: The Trenchmen
DEF: The D-Block
Beasts: Marshawn Lynch, Renee Montgomery and Miro
QB: Alphonso Howard, Dentarrius Yon
RB: Quinn Porter
WR: LaMarcus Caradine, Jacoby Herring, Jordus Smith
SR: Tra Chandler
OL: The Trenchmen
DEF: The Hitmen
Shoulda Been Stars: Rachel Lindsay, Austin Ekeler, Altered State Machines and Druski
QB: D'Vonn Gibbons, Slade Jarman
RB: LaDarius Galloway, Tracy Gaston
WR: Just'N Thymes, Travalle Calvin
SR: Tyis Boykin
OL: The Wall
DEF: The Hitmen
Zappers: Bob Menery, Ronnie Singh, Trevor May and Dalvin Cook
QB: Johnny Manziel, Brian Allen
RB: Shun’Cee Thomas, Josh Robinson
WR: Terrell Owens, Terrance Williams
SR: James Harden
OL: Block Party
DEF: Shut Down Squad
Kingpins: NFT Kingpins
QB: Tirri Jones, Jason Stewart
RB: Daryl Virgies
WR: Collin Andrews, Vance Leonard
SR: Elijah Rogers, Tony Dixon
OL: Block Party
DEF: Heavy Hitters
Bored Ape FC: Bored Ape NFT
QB: Deondre Francois, Vidal Woodruff
RB: Jakobie Baker, Darren Woods
WR: Keyston Fuller
SR: Maurice Thomas, Kevin Felder
OL: Force Field
DEF: Shut Down Squad
Knights of Degen: Knights of Degen
QB: Ed Crouch, Danny Southwick
RB: Terelle West
WR: Yedidiah Louis, Jordan Williams
SR: Drake Wells, Eterrious Giles
OL: Force Field
DEF: The D-Block
8oki: 8oki
QB: Mitch Kidd, Brandon Pearson
RB: Malcolm Ballard
WR: Joseph Boykin, Patrick Smith, Malik Elion, Justin Nicholls
SL: Cedric Byrd
OL: The Wall
DEF: Heavy Hitters
*A full list of FCF players can be found here.