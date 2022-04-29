X

    FCF 2022 Week 3 Rosters, Schedule, Live Stream and Format

    Doric SamApril 29, 2022

    Casey Sykes/Fan Controlled Football/Getty Images

    The second season (season v2.0) of Fan Controlled Football is rolling along into Week 3 this weekend. However, things are getting a bit more serious at this point in the season.

    After having weekly redrafts to construct new rosters for the first two games, the Week 3 draft is particularly significant because all quarterbacks and skill position players will be locked into their teams for the remainder of the season. Offensive-line and defensive units will continue to be shuffled, as drafts going forward will only be two rounds starting in Week 4.

    Fans hoping to check out the action in Week 3 have multiple options from FCF's long list of streaming partners. They can also get in on the play-calling by downloading the FCF App.

    Here's all the information you need for Week 3, including scheduling, live-stream, format information and rosters for Saturday's games.

    Week 2 Scores, Week 3 Schedule and Live Stream

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Todd Kirkland/Fan Controlled Football/Getty Images

    Week 2 Results

    Bored Ape FC 32, 8oki 14

    Knights of Degen 28, Kingpins 8

    Glacier Boyz 44, Zappers 6

    Shoulda Been Stars 24, Beasts 6

    Week 3 Schedule (all games, Saturday, April 30)

    Zappers vs. Beasts: 1 p.m. ET

    Bored of Ape FC vs. Kingpins: 3 p.m. ET

    Shoulda Been Stars vs. Glacier Boyz: 7 p.m. ET

    Knights of Degen vs. 8oki: 9 p.m. ET

    Live Stream

    DAZN, NBCLX, Twitch, fuboTV and the FCF App.

    Season V2.0 Rules and Format

    Casey Sykes/Fan Controlled Football/Getty Images

    The rules of FCF are quite different from traditional American football and other indoor leagues, so it's worth a refresher even three weeks into the season.

    Starting lineups consist of seven players, featuring one quarterback, three skill players (wide receivers, slot receivers and running backs) and three-man offensive lines. In weekly redrafts, quarterbacks and skill players are drafted individually, while offensive lines and defenses are taken as units.

    Games are played on a 50-yard indoor field with offenses beginning on their own 10-yard line to drive 40 yards to the end zone. There are also no kicks in FCF, meaning no field goals or punts. Games are expected to fit into a one-hour window, so there's a running clock—except in the last 30 seconds of the half and overtime.

    There are a slew of rules that are unique to FCF. A game's opening possession is decided by rock, paper, scissors instead of a coin toss. All extra points are two-point conversions by default, and they feature a one-on-one battle between a receiver and defensive back from the five-yard line while the quarterback has just four seconds to throw the ball.

    Speaking of quarterbacks, teams are required to insert their backup signal-callers in at least one out of three possessions (barring injury). This added a little extra to think about during each weekly redraft, considering it wouldn't be wise to wait until the last round to select a backup quarterback because of how much they will be expected to play.

    FCF is in the midst of a seven-week schedule, which will culminate with the playoffs and championship game.

    The full season schedule, per DAZN, is as follows:

    Week 3: Saturday, April 30

    Week 4: Saturday, May 7

    Week 5: Saturday, May 14

    Week 6: Saturday, May 21

    Week 7: Saturday, May 28

    Playoffs: Saturday, June 4

    Championship: Saturday, June 11 

    Week 3 Rosters

    Todd Kirkland/Fan Controlled Football/Getty Images

    Here's a look at all eight teams for Week 3, including their team owners and starting lineups. Remember, all skill position players are now locked into their squads. 

    Glacier Boys: Quavo Huncho, Adin Ross, Richard Sherman and Deestroying

    QB: Devlin Isadore, Chris Barrett

    RB: Brycen Alleyne

    SR: Andrew Jamiel, Cedric Byrd, Harrison Dreher

    WR: Keyon Thomas

    OL: The Trenchmen

    DEF: The D-Block

    Beasts: Marshawn Lynch, Renee Montgomery and Miro

    QB: Alphonso Howard, Dentarrius Yon

    RB: Quinn Porter

    WR: LaMarcus Caradine, Jacoby Herring, Jordus Smith

    SR: Tra Chandler

    OL: The Trenchmen

    DEF: The Hitmen

    Shoulda Been Stars: Rachel Lindsay, Austin Ekeler, Altered State Machines and Druski

    QB: D'Vonn Gibbons, Slade Jarman

    RB: LaDarius Galloway, Tracy Gaston

    WR: Just'N Thymes, Travalle Calvin

    SR: Tyis Boykin

    OL: The Wall

    DEF: The Hitmen

    Zappers: Bob Menery, Ronnie Singh, Trevor May and Dalvin Cook

    QB: Johnny Manziel, Brian Allen

    RB: Shun’Cee Thomas, Josh Robinson

    WR: Terrell Owens, Terrance Williams

    SR: James Harden

    OL: Block Party

    DEF: Shut Down Squad

    Kingpins: NFT Kingpins

    QB: Tirri Jones, Jason Stewart

    RB: Daryl Virgies

    WR: Collin Andrews, Vance Leonard

    SR: Elijah Rogers, Tony Dixon

    OL: Block Party

    DEF: Heavy Hitters

    Bored Ape FC: Bored Ape NFT

    QB: Deondre Francois, Vidal Woodruff

    RB: Jakobie Baker, Darren Woods

    WR: Keyston Fuller

    SR: Maurice Thomas, Kevin Felder

    OL: Force Field

    DEF: Shut Down Squad

    Knights of Degen: Knights of Degen

    QB: Ed Crouch, Danny Southwick

    RB: Terelle West

    WR: Yedidiah Louis, Jordan Williams

    SR: Drake Wells, Eterrious Giles

    OL: Force Field

    DEF: The D-Block

    8oki: 8oki

    QB: Mitch Kidd, Brandon Pearson

    RB: Malcolm Ballard

    WR: Joseph Boykin, Patrick Smith, Malik Elion, Justin Nicholls

    SL: Cedric Byrd

    OL: The Wall

    DEF: Heavy Hitters

    *A full list of FCF players can be found here.

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.