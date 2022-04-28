X

    Odell Beckham Jr. Lists Ohio Mansion for Sale for $3.3M; Includes Shoe Closet, More

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIApril 28, 2022

    Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

    NFL free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has put his Columbia Station, Ohio, home on the market for $3.3 million, per Ryan Glasspiegel of the New York Post.

    The four-bedroom, seven-bathroom house, which is located a little over 20 miles from Cleveland, has a host of amenities that includes a jaw-dropping walk-in closet.

    Front Office Sports @FOS

    There are closets, then there's Odell Beckham Jr's closet 👀 <a href="https://t.co/efANfTDzxT">pic.twitter.com/efANfTDzxT</a>

    The house was last sold on Sept. 6, 2019, which marked two days before Beckham made his debut with the Cleveland Browns.

    He played two-plus seasons in Cleveland before parting ways with the Browns and signing with the Los Angeles Rams during the middle of last season.

    Beckham helped guide the Rams to a Super Bowl win and caught 21 passes for 288 yards and two touchdowns in the playoffs. He had two catches for 52 yards and a score before suffering a torn ACL midgame.

    The three-time Pro Bowler had successful knee surgery in February, though, and Tyler Dragon of USA Today provided an encouraging update in April:

    Tyler Dragon @TheTylerDragon

    Rams free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is recovering well from his ACL injury, per source. He isn't expected to be ready for the start of the regular season, but there are multiple teams interested in him. A return to the Rams is also a possibility.

    Beckham has played eight NFL seasons, amassing five 1,000-yard seasons and scoring 57 touchdowns along the way.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.