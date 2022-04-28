Odell Beckham Jr. Lists Ohio Mansion for Sale for $3.3M; Includes Shoe Closet, More

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

NFL free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has put his Columbia Station, Ohio, home on the market for $3.3 million, per Ryan Glasspiegel of the New York Post.

The four-bedroom, seven-bathroom house, which is located a little over 20 miles from Cleveland, has a host of amenities that includes a jaw-dropping walk-in closet.

The house was last sold on Sept. 6, 2019, which marked two days before Beckham made his debut with the Cleveland Browns.

He played two-plus seasons in Cleveland before parting ways with the Browns and signing with the Los Angeles Rams during the middle of last season.

Beckham helped guide the Rams to a Super Bowl win and caught 21 passes for 288 yards and two touchdowns in the playoffs. He had two catches for 52 yards and a score before suffering a torn ACL midgame.

The three-time Pro Bowler had successful knee surgery in February, though, and Tyler Dragon of USA Today provided an encouraging update in April:

Beckham has played eight NFL seasons, amassing five 1,000-yard seasons and scoring 57 touchdowns along the way.