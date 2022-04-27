Steelers Rumors: Pittsburgh Hasn't Called Giants About Trading Up for 2022 Draft Pick

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers, who own the No. 20 overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft, have not called the New York Giants to inquire about moving up to either No. 5 or No. 7.

Aditi Kinkhabwala of NFL Network provided the report:

The Giants own an extra pick at No. 7 by virtue of a draft-day deal with the Chicago Bears last season.

There hasn't been a shortage of speculation regarding the possibility that Pittsburgh could move up in the draft to select a signal-caller following the retirement of Ben Roethlisberger.

In his mock draft, Chad Reuter of NFL.com has Pittsburgh moving up to No. 12, grabbing the Minnesota Vikings' pick and taking Ole Miss' Matt Corral. Josh Edwards of CBS Sports has the same type of trade in mind, but he has the Steelers selecting Liberty's Malik Willis.

In addition, Alex Kozora of Steelers Depot wrote an in-depth piece breaking down what a Steelers' trade-up with the Giants or New York Jets could look like.

As for the Giants, Peter King of NBC Sports reported in March that they were "likely" to move one of their first-rounders for a Round 1 choice in 2023.

General manager Joe Schoen said on the Giants Huddle podcast in February that he would be open to moving up or down depending on the situation.

New York is coming off a 4-13 season and has numerous holes on the roster that need to be addressed. There's also the ongoing question of whether Daniel Jones is the long-term answer at quarterback. In sum, it would be wise for the Giants to move down, get more draft capital and obtain more "at-bats" as Schoen called it.

Picking up a first-rounder next year, which should feature a rich quarterback class highlighted by Alabama's Bryce Young and Ohio State's C.J. Stroud, could also be a big win.

Ultimately, though, a move up from No. 20 to No. 7 (and vice versa) is a massive leap (or drop), and it might just be too much for either team to make work. A more realistic solution would be the Steelers jumping outside the top 10, or the Giants moving down a couple spots and picking up a second-rounder.

Either way, given the Kinkhabwala report, signs point against a Steelers-Giants trade at this time.