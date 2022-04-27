Rams' Cam Akers Switches to No. 3 Jersey; Worn by Odell Beckham Jr. Last Season

AP Photo/Alex Menendez

Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers is finally making the switch to No. 3.

Akers, who's worn No. 23 for his first two NFL campaigns, was expected to change his jersey number in 2021 but ended up waiting an additional season. ESPN's Adam Schefter noted it would have cost $500,000 to make the change last year as opposed to no charge now.

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. used No. 3 after signing with L.A. in November. OBJ is now a free agent.

Akers previously wore No. 3 while playing at Florida State and Clinton High School in Mississippi.

Last May, when he was planning the switch for 2021, he explained his history with the number goes back even further than that, too.

"I've been No. 3 since I was like six," Akers told reporters. "That's always been my favorite number, my childhood number growing up throughout high school, college. Whatever sport I played, I was No. 3. So that's just my lucky number and I'm blessed to have it, blessed to be able to play with it again and bring it here with me and hopefully I'll make it my own."

The 22-year-old running back, who joined the Rams as a second-round pick in the 2020 draft, added he's always felt different while donning No. 3.

"That number holds a lot of value to me because I played in that number when I was in my roughest times in life," Akers said. "I feel like I'm at my strongest—not literally at my strongest, but that's how I feel."

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Meanwhile, it's unclear whether Beckham will re-sign with L.A. when he recovers from a torn ACL suffered in the Super Bowl, but he'll have to switch numbers if he does.

The three-time Pro Bowler wore No. 13 during his prior stints with the New York Giants and Cleveland Browns. He sported No. 3 and No. 33 while playing college ball at LSU.

All three of those numbers are now taken in Los Angeles between Akers, quarterback John Wolford (No. 13) and safety Nick Scott (No. 33).