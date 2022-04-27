Ravens' Lamar Jackson Surprises Elementary Students with Autographed Jerseys, Books

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson hasn't forgotten where he came from.

On Wednesday, the former NFL MVP surprised children at his old elementary school with books and autographed jerseys. Jackson delivered them himself to Cypress Elementary in Florida. He also reunited with his former first-grade teacher.

In addition to handing out his children's book I Dream, You Dream, Let Us Dream, Jackson personalized the autographs on some of the Ravens jerseys for the children, per TMZ Sports.

Jackson is hoping to have a bounce-back year this upcoming season after being limited to 12 games in 2021. He threw for 2,882 yards, 16 touchdowns and 13 interceptions while also adding a team-high 767 rushing yards.