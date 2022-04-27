Ravens' Lamar Jackson Surprises Elementary Students with Autographed Jerseys, Books

Ravens' Lamar Jackson Surprises Elementary Students with Autographed Jerseys, BooksApril 27, 2022
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson hasn't forgotten where he came from.
On Wednesday, the former NFL MVP surprised children at his old elementary school with books and autographed jerseys. Jackson delivered them himself to Cypress Elementary in Florida. He also reunited with his former first-grade teacher.
It's a great day at Cypress when NFL Quarterback Lamar Jackson comes to give copies of his book to our students!
Catching up with his first grade teacher!!
In addition to handing out his children's book I Dream, You Dream, Let Us Dream, Jackson personalized the autographs on some of the Ravens jerseys for the children, per TMZ Sports.
Jackson is hoping to have a bounce-back year this upcoming season after being limited to 12 games in 2021. He threw for 2,882 yards, 16 touchdowns and 13 interceptions while also adding a team-high 767 rushing yards.