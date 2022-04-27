Deebo Samuel Says People 'Know Nothing About' 49ers Trade Rumors Ahead of NFL Draft

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

San Francisco 49ers star Deebo Samuel doesn't believe NFL fans have the full story regarding his trade request from the team.

While he didn't explicitly reference the ongoing saga, it wasn't difficult to connect the dots to understand what the 2021 All-Pro was alluding to with this tweet:

This isn't the first time he has looked to dispel a narrative regarding one of the NFL's biggest stories.

For now, the exact reasons behind Samuel wanting out are unclear. He told ESPN's Jeff Darlington he had asked San Francisco to trade him but didn't supply his motivations.

Finances seemed to be one of the obvious factors at play since the 26-year-old is coming off the best season of his career and is due to become a free agent in 2023.

However, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport quickly reported that "money is not at the root of the issues" and that his usage within the offense could be a source of the divide.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported on The Rich Eisen Show that Samuel "wants to be a receiver and not a receiver/running back":

That would be a reasonable request. Beyond avoiding the added punishment he absorbs when utilized as a running back, he's an elite receiver in his own right. He caught 77 passes for 1,405 yards and six touchdowns in 2021.

Samuel doesn't need to be a receiver/runner hybrid in order to be effective, nor should operating as a traditional wideout hinder his earning power too much.

In general, if Samuel is upset with how his trade request is being discussed, then there's an easy way for him to solve the problem.