Report: Top MLB Draft Pitching Prospect Dylan Lesko Undergoes Tommy John Surgery

The injury woes for pitching prospects in the 2022 Major League Baseball draft class continue as high school right-hander Dylan Lesko has undergone Tommy John surgery.

Per ESPN's Kiley McDaniel, Dr. Neal ElAttrache performed Lesko's procedure Tuesday.

Lesko is regarded as one of the best prospects in the 2022 class. He won Gatorade National Player of the Year in 2021 after going 11-0 with a 0.35 ERA and 112 strikeouts in 60 innings for Buford High School in Georgia.

McDaniel has Lesko ranked as the eighth-best prospect in this year's draft, though he noted the right-hander at full strength would be the best pitching prospect he's seen in at least the past 10 years.

Lesko's Tommy John surgery continues an alarming trend for the pitchers in the 2022 class.

Per The Athletic's Keith Law, four college pitchers who could have been first-round picks are out for the season because of Tommy John surgery. Blade Tidwell of Tennessee had his longest outing Saturday (4.2 innings) after missing the first six weeks of the season with a shoulder injury.

Mississippi State's Landon Sims underwent Tommy John surgery in March.

On the high school side, McDaniel noted Texas pitcher Cole Phillips had reconstructive surgery last month.

McDaniel said Lesko still has a "strong chance" to be the first pitcher drafted and/or receive the highest signing bonus among pitchers because he has high-level talent and it's a weak year for pitching.

Lesko has a commitment to play college baseball at Vanderbilt. If he elects not to sign with an MLB team this year, he could play for the Commodores and be draft-eligible again in 2025.

The 2022 MLB draft will be held from July 17-19 in Los Angeles.