Report: Cam Robinson, Jaguars Agree to 3-Year, $54M Contract Ahead of 2022 NFL Draft

The Jacksonville Jaguars and offensive tackle Cam Robinson reportedly reached an agreement on a three-year, $54 million contract extension.

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported details of the deal Wednesday. Robinson received the Jags' franchise tag for the second straight year in March.

The 26-year-old former University of Alabama standout has served as Jacksonville's starting left tackle since being selected in the second round of the 2017 draft.

He's endured an up-and-down five-year tenure with the Jags, and he's coming off a 2021 season in which he received a lackluster 67.4 overall grade from Pro Football Focus.

Using the franchise tag on Robinson for a second straight offseason came as a surprise given his replacement-level performance and the fact that the team owns the No. 1 overall pick in a year with a few high-end tackle prospects—NC State's Ikem Ekwonu and Alabama's Evan Neal.

While that decision seemingly took Jacksonville out of the tackle market atop the draft, general manager Trent Baalke said last week that's not necessarily the case.

"Some people have said we have Cam tagged so we're not looking at the tackle position. I wouldn't go down that road," Baalke told reporters. "Right now, everybody's fair game as far as this draft is concerned and every position."

It's possible the Jaguars could still select Ekwonu or Neal, play them at right tackle for a few years and then shift them to the left side after Robinson's contract concludes. That feels like a long shot, however, and the situation points toward an edge-rusher at No. 1.

Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson was long pegged as the Jags' likely choice to kick off the draft Thursday night, but Georgia's Travon Walker has emerged as a realistic alternative.

Meanwhile, Robinson will continue to handle the crucial role of protecting the blind side for quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who was sacked 32 times during an underwhelming rookie campaign.

Better play from both the offensive and defensive lines would go a long way in helping the Jags turn a corner after they won just 15 games over the past four years.