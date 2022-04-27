Packers Rumors: 'Watch Out' for GB Waiting Until Day 2 to Draft WR After Adams Trade

AP Photo/Michael Conroy

Conventional wisdom suggests the Green Bay Packers will select a wide receiver with one of their two first-round draft picks after trading Davante Adams, but the organization might take a different approach to address the position.

Per ESPN's Dan Graziano, "watch out" for the Packers to wait on a receiver until Day 2 of the 2022 NFL draft with Baylor's Tyquan Thornton cited as a potential target.

Green Bay acquired the Nos. 22 and 53 overall picks in this year's draft from the Las Vegas Raiders in the Adams trade. The Packers also lost Marquez Valdes-Scantling, who signed with the Kansas City Chiefs as a free agent.

Most mock drafts have connected the Packers to a wideout at either No. 22 or No. 28 overall, though there have been some outliers.

B/R's NFL Scouting Department projects Green Bay to select Florida State edge-rusher Jermaine Johnson II and Central Michigan offensive tackle Bernhard Raimann in its most recent mock.

This is a good receiver draft with depth to find players outside of the first-rounders.

Based on B/R's final big board rankings, Georgia's George Pickens (No. 34), Clemson's Justyn Ross (No. 36), Cincinnati's Alec Pierce (No. 41), Boise State's Khalil Shakir (No. 43) and Western Michigan's Skyy Moore (No. 52) are options.

It's also possible that some wideouts considered late first-round talents, like Penn State's Jahan Dotson or Arkansas' Treylon Burks, could fall into the second round based on team needs.

It seems likely that the Packers come out of this draft with at least one wide receiver taken in the first two days. Their depth chart at the position features Sammy Watkins, Randall Cobb, Allen Lazard and Amari Rodgers.

Replacing Adams and Valdes-Scantling is a difficult task for general manager Brian Gutekunst. They combined for 1,983 receiving yards and 14 touchdown receptions last season.

The Packers have 11 picks, including two in the first round and two in the second round. They have a lot of flexibility to retool their roster as they look to maximize their window of contention with quarterback Aaron Rodgers still playing at an elite level.