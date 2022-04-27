A.J. Brown Rumors: WR Expected to Be with Titans 'Long Term' amid Trade Buzz

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Don't expect A.J. Brown to become the latest wideout to force his way out of his current team in hopes of landing a massive new contract.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported Wednesday the Titans are "in a good place" with Brown despite the lack of long-term deal in place.

The 2020 Pro Bowler is set to play the 2022 season on the final year of his rookie contract, which will pay him $4 million in base salary. The two sides still have several months to work out a contract extension, but it doesn't appear they've made much progress to this point.

Regardless, Fowler reported "the feeling is very much that Brown will be with the Titans long term."

Contracts for Tyreek Hill (four years, $120 million) and Davante Adams (five years, $141.3 million) have helped reset the wide receiver market this offseason. Stefon Diggs was the first big name to take advantage, inking a four-year, $96 million extension with the Buffalo Bills.

Brown hasn't produced on the level of those three stars, but the floor of his new deal likely starts in the $25 million range annually. He has recorded 185 receptions for 2,995 yards and 24 touchdowns over his first three NFL seasons. After going over the 1,000-yard mark in his first two campaigns, Brown took a little step back in 2021, grabbing 63 balls for 869 yards and five scores.

Injuries played a large factor in Brown's regression; he missed four games after missing only two in his first two seasons.

While the wide receiver trade market has been robust, the Titans can ill afford to trade Brown. They wasted a 2022 second-round pick and a 2023 fourth-round selection on trading for Julio Jones a year ago. The Titans released the veteran wideout in March after one injury-plagued season.

Without an obvious choice to replace Brown, they need him more than ever if they hope to make a deep run in the playoffs.