Deebo Samuel Rumors: Jets Leader for Trade, 49ers Want 'So Much' for Packers Deal

AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill

While it remains uncertain if the San Francisco 49ers will trade wide receiver Deebo Samuel, the New York Jets are reportedly considered his most likely landing spot if they do.

According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, "most people" in the NFL consider the Jets to be the "front-runners" for Samuel, although "some teams" don't expect the Niners to move him anytime soon.

Fowler noted that the Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions are also in the mix for Samuel, but a source said it would take "so much" to trade Samuel to the Packers because of the NFC rivalry between the teams and the friendly rivalry between Niners head coach Kyle Shanahan and Packers head coach Matt LaFleur.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.