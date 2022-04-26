Baker Mayfield Trade Rumors: Seahawks 'Don't Sound Overly Eager' on Deal with Browns

AP Photo/David Richard, File

The Seattle Seahawks reportedly "don't sound overly eager" to trade for Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield, according to Josina Anderson of CBS Sports.

Seattle has significant leverage in potential negotiations. Anderson notes the Seahawks are hesitant to take on Mayfield at his current salary, given he's "in a situation where they feel Cleveland has to eventually move him."

Mayfield is owed a guaranteed $18.9 million for 2022 from the fifth-year option on his rookie contract. The Browns would be left with the entire salary in dead cap if the quarterback was released, but they can clear the full amount with a trade, per Spotrac.

Cleveland also already acquired Deshaun Watson, Jacoby Brissett and Joshua Dobbs this offseason, providing little need for Mayfield to remain on the roster.

The Seahawks have been considered a top contender to land Mayfield because of their lack of established quarterbacks on the roster.

Drew Lock came to Seattle in the trade that sent Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos, and Geno Smith re-signed with the team on a one-year deal. Though both have starting experience, they're also major question marks after spending the majority of last season on the bench.

Mayfield is coming off a disappointing year, but he would immediately become the top player on the depth chart. The 2018 No. 1 draft pick has 59 starts over the past four years and is averaging 3,531 passing yards and 23 touchdowns per season with an 87.8 quarterback rating.

Earlier this month, Mayfield said the Seahawks were the "most likely option" on the Ya Neva Know podcast (h/t ESPN's Jake Trotter).

Despite the potential fit, Seattle will stay patient in negotiations with the Browns clearly motivated to make a deal.

On the other hand, there could still be competition with the Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers listed as potential options by NFL Network's Ian Rapoport on the Pat McAfee Show.