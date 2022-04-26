Raiders Rumors: 'Zero Chance' Darren Waller Is Traded amid Packers Buzz

AP Photo/Jeff Bottari

There is reportedly "zero chance" the Las Vegas Raiders trade tight end Darren Waller, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

Aaron Nagler of Cheesehead TV previously reported the Raiders engaged in trade talks with the Green Bay Packers and were looking to deal Waller during the 2022 NFL draft, which starts Thursday in Las Vegas.

The Packers sent Davante Adams to the Raiders earlier this offseason and were trying to land an "undisclosed player" along with a first-rounder, per Jeff Howe of The Athletic. According to Nagler, Waller is the player Green Bay was targeting.

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr was quick to shut down the trade talks on social media:

It seems the front office has a similar mindset, with Fowler reporting the Raiders have "no plans" to complete a trade.

Waller has been one of the most productive tight ends in the NFL over the past three years, totaling 252 catches for 3,006 yards and 14 touchdowns. He was at his best in 2020, when he had 107 receptions for 1,196 yards and nine touchdowns on his way to his first Pro Bowl selection.

The 29-year-old was limited to 11 games in 2021 because of knee and back issues, but he still averaged 60.5 receiving yards per game.

Waller also represents a great value with a $6.8 million cap hit for 2022, which ranks just 13th among tight ends. He has a $7 million cap hit in 2023 before hitting free agency.

It's enough to generate interest around the league, but the Raiders clearly don't want to let him go.