    Randy Gregory on Jerry Jones' Cowboys Contract Comments: 'Mans Needs to Let It Go'

    Adam WellsApril 26, 2022

    AP Photo/Steve Luciano

    Randy Gregory had a message for Jerry Jones after the Dallas Cowboys owner spoke about the defensive end's decision to sign with the Denver Broncos in free agency. 

    In response to a tweet by NFL reporter Marcus Mosher, Gregory said "mans needs to let it go" in reference to Jones talking about not giving him the same deal Denver did. 

    Randy Gregory @RandyGregory_4

    Hell hath no fury like a scorned….owner? Mans needs to let it go and go find his war daddy already 🙄

