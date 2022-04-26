Randy Gregory on Jerry Jones' Cowboys Contract Comments: 'Mans Needs to Let It Go'

AP Photo/Steve Luciano

Randy Gregory had a message for Jerry Jones after the Dallas Cowboys owner spoke about the defensive end's decision to sign with the Denver Broncos in free agency.

In response to a tweet by NFL reporter Marcus Mosher, Gregory said "mans needs to let it go" in reference to Jones talking about not giving him the same deal Denver did.

