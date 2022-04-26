Rams' Cooper Kupp Sells 6,893-Square-Foot Los Angeles-Area Mansion for $5.25M

AP Photo/Doug Benc

Los Angeles Rams star Cooper Kupp has downsized his portfolio after selling his mansion in Westlake Village, California.

Per TMZ Sports, the 6,893 square-foot residence sold for the list price of $5.25 million.

According to Zillow.com, amenities include six full bathrooms, five bedrooms, a four-car garage, an inground pool and spa.

The home was built in 1992. Westlake Village is approximately 40 miles west of Los Angeles.

Per James McClain of Dirt.com, Kupp also has a residence in Wilsonville, Oregon.

McClain noted Kupp purchased the home in Westlake Village for $4.1 million. The reigning NFL Offensive Player of the Year has spent his entire professional career in Los Angeles. He was a third-round draft pick by the Rams in 2017 out of Eastern Washington.

The Rams signed Kupp to a three-year, $47.3 million contract extension before the start of the 2020 season. His deal looks like a bargain right now, especially compared to the contracts signed by Tyreek Hill, Davante Adams and Stefon Diggs this offseason.

Kupp's 2021 season ranks among the best single seasons in NFL history by a wide receiver. He led the league with 145 receptions, 1,947 yards and 16 touchdown catches.

The 28-year-old joined Jerry Rice (twice) and Michael Thomas as the only receivers to be named Offensive Player of the Year since the award's inception in 1972.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

During the Rams' run to the Super Bowl last season, Kupp had 33 receptions, 478 yards and six touchdowns in four playoff games. He caught the go-ahead score with 1:25 remaining in Super Bowl LVI to give Los Angeles a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals.