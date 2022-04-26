Novak Djokovic to Defend Title at 2022 Wimbledon, Won't Need Vaccine to Participate

AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic

Novak Djokovic will not be required to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in order to compete at Wimbledon in June.

According to ESPN's Tom Hamilton, the All England Club announced Tuesday that players do not have to be vaccinated against COVID-19 in order to take part in the 2022 Wimbledon tournament in London.

Djokovic, who is the reigning Wimbledon champion, was not permitted to play in the Australian Open earlier this year due to being unvaccinated.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.