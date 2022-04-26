Titans' Derrick Henry Joins Nashville Soccer Club Ownership Group

AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry has joined the ownership team for Nashville SC of Major League Soccer, the team announced Tuesday.

Actress Reese Witherspoon and technology investor Jim Toth were also announced as minority owners.

"As a kid growing up in Florida, I imagined being a professional sports owner, and the opportunity to do that with a Major League Soccer club is truly a dream come true," Henry said. "My investment in Nashville SC is way more than financial; it's truly an investment in the city of Nashville. The chance to be part of a club like Nashville SC, especially after seeing what they are accomplishing in the community, was an opportunity I did not want to miss."

Henry has spent his entire professional career in the city of Nashville after being drafted by the Titans in the second round of the 2016 draft. In six years, he has two Pro Bowl selections and two rushing titles.

