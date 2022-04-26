UFC's Nate Diaz Says He Won't Do Conor McGregor Trilogy Fight: 'He Sucks'

AP Photo/Eric Jamison

On Monday night, Nate Diaz called for the UFC to give him a fight, but there is one opponent he isn't willing to face.

Diaz made it clear that he won't step inside the Octagon again with Conor McGregor after saying the former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion "sucks."

McGregor and Diaz fought twice before, with Diaz taking the first bout at UFC 196 in 2016 by second-round submission. In the rematch at UFC 202 about five months later, McGregor won by majority decision.

Following that loss to McGregor, Diaz didn't fight for another three years before returning to beat Anthony Pettis at UFC 241 in 2019. After a loss to Jorge Masvidal less than three months later, Diaz was absent again for nearly two years.

His most recent fight came at UFC 263 in June 2021 when he fell to Leon Edwards by unanimous decision.

As for McGregor, it can be argued that his loss to Diaz was the start of a downturn in his career.

Entering that fight, the Irishman was 19-2 in his career, hadn't lost a fight since 2010 and hadn't lost in the UFC ever.

Starting with the loss to Diaz, McGregor is 3-4 over his past seven fights, including losing three of his past four, bringing his career mark to 22-6.

McGregor has lost back-to-back fights to Dustin Poirier, including a technical knockout because of a doctor stoppage at UFC 264 in July after McGregor broke his leg.

While McGregor is working his way back and has stated his desire to fight some time in late summer, it doesn't look like a trilogy fight with Diaz is in the offing.