Report: Myles Turner Wanted by Pacers 'Long-Term' Despite Previous Trade Talks

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Don't expect the Indiana Pacers to part ways with Myles Turner this offseason, even as they rework the roster around young players like Tyrese Haliburton, Chris Duarte and Jalen Smith.

NBA writer Marc Stein reported: "Sources say that the Pacers do hope to keep Turner long-term after they previously weighed Turner-centric trades going back to last summer. Indiana instead traded former All-Star forward Domantas Sabonis to Sacramento; Turner has one season left on his current contract at $18 million."

