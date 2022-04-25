Bruce Arians Says Tom Brady is Gifting Him $50K Watch; Ex-Bucs HC Denies Rift Rumors

John Jones/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians has heard the rumors of a supposed rift between him and quarterback Tom Brady, but he's not paying attention to something he sees as untrue.

Arians told Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times that their relationship is just fine, and the future Hall of Famer actually has a gift in store for his former play-caller.

"Tom just sent me a picture [Sunday]. He got a present for me," Arians said. "It’s a $50,000 watch. He says he’s bringing it to me. Who does that if we hate each other? As soon as he’s back in town, we’ll play golf."

The Buccaneers offseason has been eventful, to say the least. First Brady retired, then unretired less than two months later. Arians announced his retirement shortly after Brady's return.

It had been reported in February that the partnership between Brady and Arians was "souring." But that theory was debunked several times.

Brady attended Arians' retirement press conference and sat in the front row. ESPN's Jeff Darlington reported that Brady didn't cause Arians to step away, and him coming back set the team up for success under Arians' successor Todd Bowles.

Despite knowing the rumors are untrue, Arians doesn't expect them to end anytime soon. But he's not letting them concern him in the slightest as he enjoys his time away from football.

"It’s never going to go away, no matter what anyone says," Arians said. "It’s a national narrative that they think they know, but they don’t."