Trae Young's Struggles Called Out by Fans in Hawks' Game 4 Loss to Jimmy Butler, Heat

The Atlanta Hawks looked like they didn't belong on the same court as the Miami Heat on Sunday as they trudged to 110-86 blowout loss on their home floor in Game 4 of their first-round series.

But as Atlanta struggled, even more eye-popping was the play of star point guard Trae Young, who finished with just nine points on 3-of-11 shooting. And fans online didn't hold back in their assessment of his performance.

Young's play was so surprisingly bad that it had some people wondering if he had picked up an injury earlier in the game.

Sunday's game was Young's second time scoring in single digits in the series against Miami. The 23-year-old ranked fourth in the NBA with 28.4 points per game in the regular season, but he's had trouble figuring out the Heat defense.

De'Andre Hunter was the only Hawks player to have anything going Sunday, pouring in a team-high 24 points. Kevin Knox II had 12 points off the bench in garbage time, and John Collins added 11 points.

The Hawks are now on the brink of elimination as they head back to Miami for Tuesday's Game 5. It will be imperative for Young to play like the All-Star he's known to be if Atlanta hopes to stay alive in the postseason.