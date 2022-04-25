X

    Trae Young's Struggles Called Out by Fans in Hawks' Game 4 Loss to Jimmy Butler, Heat

    Doric SamApril 25, 2022

    The Atlanta Hawks looked like they didn't belong on the same court as the Miami Heat on Sunday as they trudged to 110-86 blowout loss on their home floor in Game 4 of their first-round series.

    But as Atlanta struggled, even more eye-popping was the play of star point guard Trae Young, who finished with just nine points on 3-of-11 shooting. And fans online didn't hold back in their assessment of his performance.

    Elle Duncan @elleduncanESPN

    Sweet baby Jesus Trae.

    Earvin Magic Johnson @MagicJohnson

    Miami’s defense was awesome tonight holding Trae Young to just 9 points! 🤯

    Mark Gunnels @MarkAGunnels

    The Hawks need another playmaker badly. Miami is just blitzing Trae Young and daring someone else to beat them. Too easy to guard.

    Bobby, No Valentino @JBeans_15

    Trae Young trying to figure out this Heat defense <a href="https://t.co/9CHGgMfiDu">pic.twitter.com/9CHGgMfiDu</a>

    Ahmed🇸🇴/It’s Almost Dry is a classic @big_business_

    Trae Young went out like a bum tonight

    ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo

    Trae Young didn't get to the line and attempted 7 shots, 6 from beyond the arc. <br><br>Young hadn't entered halftime of an NBA game with 0 FTA and only 1 FGA inside the arc since Dec. 31, 2018 --his rookie season. <a href="https://t.co/awsFuUy9a0">pic.twitter.com/awsFuUy9a0</a>

    Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

    Trae Young was being guarded by Gabe Vincent<br><br>Called for a screen and Victor Oladipo was there<br><br>Called for a screen again and Bam Adebayo was there<br><br>Deep chuck and misses

    Corey B @CoreyB08

    Trae Young thus far in the 1st round<br><br>20/57 (35%) 7/36 3pt (19%) 24 assists (6APG) -51 <br><br>Can we please stop putting him in Jayson Tatums tier.

    jeremy taché @jeremytache

    Game 4 starting Point Guards:<br><br>• Gabe Vincent - 11 points, 4 assists, 0 turnovers, 50% from 3<br><br>• Trae Young - 9 points, 5 assists, 5 turnovers, 30% from 3

    Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds

    so i guess trae hadn't figured spo out?

    Heat Nation @HeatNationCom

    P.J. Tucker telling Trae Young he’s too small is everything 😂 <a href="https://t.co/Tj7rsHAN1Q">pic.twitter.com/Tj7rsHAN1Q</a>

    HaterMuse @HaterMuse

    So far these playoffs Trae Young has:<br><br>24 Assists <br>24 Turnovers <a href="https://t.co/pR5RnSr1qU">pic.twitter.com/pR5RnSr1qU</a>

    StatMuse @statmuse

    Trae Young tonight:<br><br>9 PTS<br>3 FG<br>5 TOV<br>-27<br><br>Hawks down 1-3. <a href="https://t.co/hZ95sWOwfV">pic.twitter.com/hZ95sWOwfV</a>

    Young's play was so surprisingly bad that it had some people wondering if he had picked up an injury earlier in the game.

    Brad Rowland @BTRowland

    Trae Young played 35 minutes and attempted one shot inside the arc and one free throw attempt.<br><br>The free throw attempt was on a technical foul.<br><br>We'll see after the game what is said about a potential injury but *very* passive performance at a strange time.

    Kevin Keneely @KevinKeneely1

    Trae Young scored 6 quick points with 3 assists in the first quarter… he hasn’t been the same since Gabe Vincent stepped on his foot 😔

    Sunday's game was Young's second time scoring in single digits in the series against Miami. The 23-year-old ranked fourth in the NBA with 28.4 points per game in the regular season, but he's had trouble figuring out the Heat defense.

    De'Andre Hunter was the only Hawks player to have anything going Sunday, pouring in a team-high 24 points. Kevin Knox II had 12 points off the bench in garbage time, and John Collins added 11 points.

    The Hawks are now on the brink of elimination as they head back to Miami for Tuesday's Game 5. It will be imperative for Young to play like the All-Star he's known to be if Atlanta hopes to stay alive in the postseason.

