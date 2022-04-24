Johnny Manziel Throws TD to Terrell Owens as Zappers Lose to Glacier Boyz in FCF

Kevin C. Cox/Fan Controlled Football/Getty Images

The Zappers lost to the Glacier Boyz 44-6 in Week 2 of Fan Controlled Football, but former NFLers Johnny Manziel and Terrell Owens proved they've got a significant connection brewing.

After connecting for a touchdown pass in a Week 1 loss to the Shoulda Been Stars, the duo linked up again in Week 2. Manziel ran out of the pocket and threw across his body to find Owens deep for the score.

Manziel also used his legs for a touchdown during Saturday's game, though it was called back for a penalty.

Later in the night, Manziel and Owens were caught on camera chatting it up on the sidelines in what was one of the most memorable moments of the evening for the Zappers.

Owens, a Hall of Famer, suited up for the San Francisco 49ers, Philadelphia Eagles, Dallas Cowboys, Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals over his 15-year career from 1996 to 2010. The 48-year-old caught 1,078 passes for 15,934 yards and 153 touchdowns in that span.

Manziel was a 2014 first-round pick but struggled to find his footing in the NFL and was out of the league following the 2015 season. That said, he was a prolific college quarterback at Texas A&M, so there's no surprise he's made some dazzling plays in the FCF.

As the weeks continue, Manziel and Owens will only deepen their connection, though it really won't pay off unless they start winning games. Hopefully next week the duo can link up more consistently to help the Zappers get their first win of the year.