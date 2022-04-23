Rudy Gobert Says 'F--k the Talk' When Asked About Jazz Playoff Hopes After Game 4 Win

Alex Goodlett/Getty Images

The Utah Jazz defeated the Dallas Mavericks 100-99 in Game 4 of their first-round playoff matchup Saturday to tie the series 2-2 entering Game 5.

At one point, the Jazz seemed deflated, their playoff hopes dwindling against a Mavericks side that was winning games without superstar Luka Doncic. While some believed Utah would be a first-round exit, Rudy Gobert said after Saturday's win that the team hasn't been listening to the noise.

"F--k the talk," Gobert said on the broadcast postgame. "We just try to be the best team we can be, we try to enjoy the moment, and whatever happens, happens."

Saturday's win was a significant one for the Jazz, who had lost the past two games straight to a Mavericks side that looked dominant behind impressive performances from Jalen Brunson, Spencer Dinwiddie and Maxi Kleber.

The biggest issue for Utah entering Game 4 was the team's defense.

"In the end, we still have to contain the ball," Jazz head coach Quin Snyder told reporters after a Game 3 loss. "When the ball gets in the paint, that creates problems for us because we're coming over to help and they're kicking it out for open threes."

Gobert had his best game of the series Saturday, finishing with 17 points, 15 rebounds and one assist. Donovan Mitchell also had a good overall performance, finishing with 23 points, six rebounds and seven assists.

The defense was also much better. Brunson was limited to just 23 points, and while Doncic finished with 30 points, he could have had a 50-point night had the Utah defense played as poorly as it did in Games 3 and 4.

Even if the Jazz make it out of the first round, the team needs a roster overhaul ahead of the 2022-23 season. That could begin with Mitchell, who has been mentioned in various trade rumors throughout the season.

However, the organization's focus remains on the current campaign and winning Game 5 on Monday.