The 10 Biggest Surprises of the 2022 MLB Season So Far

Perhaps a handful of things have gone as expected since Major League Baseball began its 2022 season April 7. But as is usually the case early on in any given season, many more things have gone decidedly not as expected.

So for your consideration, here's our list of the 10 early-season developments that have surprised us the most.

We wanted to take a balanced look at things, so the list is evenly split between pleasant surprises and not-so-pleasant surprises. These concern teams and players who are or aren't meeting expectations, as well as some leaguewide trends that bear monitoring.

Let's take it away.