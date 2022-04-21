Report: Mavs' Luka Doncic 'Unlikely' for Game 3 with Injury Despite Thursday Workout

AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic is "trending unlikely" to play in Thursday's Game 3's matchup with the Utah Jazz, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Wojnarowski said there's "significant pessimism" surrounding Doncic's status despite the fact the star said he's "feeling great" after a post-shootaround workout.

Doncic has missed the first two games of the first-round series after suffering a calf strain in the Mavericks' regular-season finale.

