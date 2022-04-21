Army Parachute Landing at Nationals Park Leads to Evacuation of U.S. Capitol

AP Photo/Alex Brandon

The U.S. Capitol Police announced it evacuated the Capitol building "out of an abundance of caution" Wednesday before deeming there was no credible threat.

Yet that caution was because of a U.S. Army Golden Knights parachute landing at Nationals Park prior to the game between the Washington Nationals and Arizona Diamondbacks.

Mike Valerio of CNN reported a single-engine aircraft flew the parachutists above Nationals Park and near the Capitol and that the demonstration was "not coordinated appropriately."

Andrew Desiderio of Politico added visual context:

Washington D.C. police confirmed the plane used for the parachute landing is what triggered the evacuation for, at the time, being deemed "a probable threat to the Capitol Complex," per Alanea Cremen of WUSA9.

Sharla McBride of WUSA9 shared video of the U.S. Army parachute team, which was part of the ceremonies for the Nationals' military appreciation night:

