Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa: 'I Don't Feel More Pressure' After Offseason Additions

AP Photo/Marta Lavandier

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa said he does not feel any added pressure amid the team's moves this offseason to fortify the offense.

"I think pressure is going to be there every time," Tagovailoa told reporters Wednesday. "I don't feel more pressure that we've acquired all of these guys. It's more of an opportunity that I get, that we all get as a team, to show what we can do this year."

