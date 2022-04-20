Amari Cooper Says the Most He Knew About Browns Before Trade Was 'Draft Day' Movie

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Thanks to Hollywood, Amari Cooper might have mistakenly thought the Cleveland Browns had been competently run this whole time.

Cooper, whom the Browns acquired this offseason from the Dallas Cowboys, revealed Wednesday that the most insight he had gained about his new team before arriving came from the movie Draft Day:

The 2014 film followed the Browns general manager on the day of the NFL draft. In the climax, the GM executes a series of deals that presumably lead the franchise to glory down the road (warning: video contains profanity).

Much like how Major League allowed Cleveland Guardians fans to enjoy some escapism amid the team's prolonged futility, Draft Day posited an alternate reality in which the Browns might no longer be a laughingstock.

That day finally arrived in 2020 as Cleveland reached the AFC divisional round. Although the 2021 season was a disappointment, the additions of Cooper and quarterback Deshaun Watson provide hope for what the team can achieve in the season ahead.

It's about time the real world surpasses the reel world in Northeast Ohio.