Cody Rhodes Defeats Seth Rollins at WWE WrestleMania Backlash 2022

Photo credit: WWE.com

For the second consecutive pay-per-view, Cody Rhodes scored a victory over Seth Rollins, as he took down The Visionary at WrestleMania Backlash on Sunday.

After an enthralling contest, The American Nightmare claimed the win when he blocked a roll-up attempt by Rollins and countered with a handful of tights.

The rivalry between the two men began last month at WrestleMania 38 when Rhodes returned to WWE after six years away as the mystery opponent for The Visionary.

In the weeks leading up to WrestleMania, Rollins desperately tried to get himself added to the card. After several failed attempts, WWE chairman Vince McMahon agreed to let him compete on the condition that he would pick his opponent and keep it a surprise until the night of his match.

There was no shortage of speculation regarding Rhodes being Rollins' opponent since he had left All Elite Wrestling in February after helping to found the company and being an executive vice president.

For a time, the 36-year-old seemed like one of the least likely wrestlers to leave AEW for WWE, but he instead became the first high-profile name to make that move.

Rhodes received a massive reaction at WrestleMania due in large part to the fact that he had the same presentation he did in AEW from his theme song to his American Nightmare nickname.

Rhodes and Rollins tore down the house with a fantastic match on The Grandest Stage of Them All at AT&T Stadium in Dallas, and it was The American Nightmare who emerged victorious.

In the weeks that followed, Rollins made it clear he wanted a rematch that would see both Superstars compete on equal footing.

The Visionary claimed that since he didn't know his opponent going into 'Mania, he couldn't adequately prepare, which gave Rhodes a significant advantage.

The returning Superstar did not hesitate to accept Rollins' offer, insisting that he had no interest in running away from challenges.

And by virtue of another victory over Rollins, Rhodes took another big step toward his goal of becoming a world champion in WWE.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: profanity).