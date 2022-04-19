Mets' Jeff McNeil Says Starling Marte Gave Him Rolex Watch for No. 6 Jersey

AP Photo/John Minchillo

Jeff McNeil gave up his No. 6 to Starling Marte after the outfielder signed with the New York Mets this offseason, and Marte responded by gifting McNeil a Rolex, per Anthony DiComo of MLB.com.

"It's nice," McNeil said Tuesday.

McNeil is in his fifth year with the Mets, wearing No. 6 in each of the last three years before switching to No. 1 this season. He wore No. 68 during his rookie campaign in 2018.

Marte wore No. 6 throughout his eight seasons with the Pittsburgh Pirates and again with the Miami Marlins in 2020-21. He signed a four-year, $78 million deal with the Mets in the offseason, and it seems some of that money went toward a watch for his new teammate.

Though it's sometimes difficult to join a new locker room, Marte clearly knows the key to endearing himself to teammates.