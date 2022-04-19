Schefter: Deebo Samuel 'Put a Halt to Everything' with 49ers in New Contract Talks

AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez

Receiver Deebo Samuel is reportedly holding up a potential new deal with the San Francisco 49ers, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

"San Francisco would pay Deebo Samuel today, tomorrow, the next day," Schefter reported Tuesday on NFL Live. " ... This, I think, is Deebo not wanting to get a deal done."

Schefter also noted that Samuel removed all mentions of the 49ers from social media.

"The 49ers are ready," Schefter added. "Deebo Samuel is the one who has put a halt to everything for right now."

Samuel is heading into the final year of his rookie deal with a $4.9 million cap hit in 2022, which ranks 34th among NFL receivers.

The 26-year-old is looking for a new contract after a breakout 2021 campaign where he earned his first Pro Bowl selection and was named first-team All-Pro. He finished with 1,405 receiving yards, 365 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns as one of the most versatile offensive playmakers in the league.

The production continued in the playoffs with 291 yards from scrimmage and three touchdowns while helping the 49ers reach the NFC Championship Game.

San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan said he would "recommend" an extension for Samuel, per Albert Breer of MMQB.

Schefter reported Samuel does not plan to participate in the team's offseason program without a new contract.

It now seems the 49ers are looking to pay him, but Samuel might not be ready to sign a long-term deal.