Report: Matthew Stafford's Elbow Injury Described as Tendinitis; Rams Not Concerned

Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Los Angeles Rams star Matthew Stafford is experiencing "bad tendinitis" in his right elbow, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Rapoport added the Rams don't believe at this time this will be a long-term concern:

The 2014 Pro Bowler proved to be the missing piece of the puzzle as the Rams won a Super Bowl in his first year with the team.

Stafford threw for 4,886 yards, 41 touchdowns and 17 in the regular season, and he was even better in the playoffs. He totaled 1,188 passing yards, nine touchdowns and three interceptions over Los Angeles' four-game postseason run.

The 34-year-old also appeared in every game, the 10th time in 11 seasons he pulled off that feat. He has battled injuries throughout his career, though, and that continued into 2021.

In April, Stafford said he underwent a minor procedure but didn't provide any further detail.

As the Rams look to repeat as NFL champions, there's no question as to how important their starting quarterback will be toward that effort.

Beyond the value of his contributions, the gap between Stafford and the next QBs in line is rather steep. John Wolford or Bryce Perkins would be tasked with running the offense in the event L.A. needs to make the change.