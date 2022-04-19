Rams' Cooper Kupp on Being NFL's Highest-Paid WR: 'I'm Not Trying to Beat Anybody'

AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez

The 2022 NFL offseason has featured record-breaking contracts for wide receivers, but Los Angeles Rams star Cooper Kupp apparently isn't set on joining those ranks.

According to NFL Network's Andrew Siciliano, Kupp was asked if it's a goal of his to become the highest-paid receiver in the league. He responded, "I don't think that's the approach that I take."

Kupp continued: "There's a place you want to be. There's a place that I think is fair.

"I'm not trying to beat anybody. I'm not trying to compare myself to anyone else."

Kupp signed a three-year, $47.3 million contract extension in September 2020 that included $35.1 million guaranteed. Per Spotrac, his cap hit will be $18.7 million in 2022, the third-highest on the Rams behind Aaron Donald's $26.8 million and Jalen Ramsey's $23.2 million.

Kupp is coming off one of the most prolific seasons for a wide receiver in NFL history. He was named Offensive Player of the Year after winning the triple crown by leading the league with 145 receptions, 1,947 receiving yards and 16 receiving touchdowns.

The 28-year-old continued to dominate in the postseason to help lead the Rams to their second Super Bowl championship in franchise history. Kupp caught the game-winning touchdown in Super Bowl LVI to lead Los Angeles past the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 and earn MVP honors. He also set a postseason record with 33 receptions in four games.

There have been a few notable deals for wide receivers this offseason. The Miami Dolphins acquired Tyreek Hill from the Kansas City Chiefs last month and gave him a four-year, $120 million pact with $72.2 million guaranteed. A week prior to that, the Las Vegas Raiders gave Davante Adams $140 million over five years, including $65.7 million guaranteed, after acquiring him from the Green Bay Packers.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

As the receiver market continues to grow, Kupp will one day be in line for a huge payday, whether he wants it or not.