Stephen Jones on Cowboys Fans' Frustrations: You Don't Win Super Bowl in Offseason

Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys fans might be disappointed by a quiet offseason to this point, but vice president Stephen Jones is confident in his team.

"I don't think you ever win the Super Bowl in the offseason," Jones said on 105.3 The Fan (via Jon Machota of The Athletic). "I think it's a full body of work that you put together over time. I think we'll be a better team and I think we can take the next step."

The Cowboys made few notable signings in free agency, adding Dante Fowler Jr. and James Washington on one-year deals. They also lost key players like Randy Gregory and La'el Collins while trading away Amari Cooper.

Jones noted the team still has plans for this offseason.

"We're not done yet in free agency," he said Tuesday. "We feel like we can go into the draft pure and take the best players on our board."

The Cowboys have nine picks in the 2022 NFL draft, starting with the No. 24 pick in the first round.

Fans likely were still expecting more additions for a team that suffered a first-round playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers. The squad did finish 12-5, although the record was aided by a 6-0 mark against the rest of the NFC East.

Owner Jerry Jones believed it was Super Bowl or bust going into the postseason, but the organization hasn't even reached an NFC Championship Game since 1996.

It puts a lot of faith in the returning players to improve as much as needed to get over the top as a contender. Young players like Michael Gallup and Dorance Armstrong must step up to justify the deals they signed this offseason.

With Stephen Jones also promising new additions before the start of the 2022 season, the Cowboys could have enough to compete in the NFC.