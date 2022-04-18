Colin Kaepernick Says He Wants to Prove He Can Be QB1, Willing to Play Backup

Jaime Crawford/Getty Images

Colin Kaepernick is looking for the opportunity to get back into the NFL and prove himself, even if it means starting as a backup.

"I know I have to find my way back in. So, if I have to come in as a backup, that's fine," Kaepernick said in an interview with Adam "Pacman" Jones, Chad Johnson and Brandon Marshall on I Am Athlete (via TMZ Sports).

"But that's not where I'm staying," Kaepernick added. "And when I prove that I'm a starter, I want to be able to step on the field as such. I just need that opportunity to walk through the door."

The 34-year-old hasn't played in the NFL since 2016, when he started 11 games for the San Francisco 49ers.

During his final NFL season, Kaepernick tallied 16 touchdown passes and four interceptions in 12 total appearances.

He opted out of the final year of his deal and went unsigned as a free agent after he became a controversial figure following his decision to kneel during the national anthem to protest racial injustice.

He settled a collusion grievance with the NFL in 2019.

The quarterback has held several workouts this offseason, including one at the Michigan spring game alongside former Niners coach Jim Harbaugh. Last week at the House of Athlete, Kaepernick threw to wide receiver Jarvis Landry and several Cleveland Browns players.

Even with the time away, he is confident he can work his way up a depth chart and contribute on the field.

"I can help make you a better team," Kaepernick told reporters earlier this month. "I can help you win games. I know right now the situation likely won’t allow me to come in and step into a starting role. I know I’ll be able to work my way to that and show that very quickly."

In the I Am Athlete interview, Marshall asked Kaepernick if he'd accept a situation similar to NBA star Carmelo Anthony, who signed for the veteran minimum after significant time away.

The quarterback said he is willing to take any deal as long as he gets a fair shot.